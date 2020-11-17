Smith, Fred
Jun 18, 1927 - Nov 16, 2020
Fred B. Smith, 93, of Roswell, GA passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in White Plains, New York, to Marion and Richard Smith. Fred proudly served in the US Army during WW II before attending New York University. He was employed by Titanium Metals as VP of Finance prior to joining Allegheny International, serving as Vice President and Comptroller until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Smith. Joanne and Fred lovingly raised four daughters and lived in Scarsdale, New York and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before retiring to Long Boat Key, Florida.
Fred is survived by his daughters Leslie (Greg) Fraser, of Ocean City, MD, Linda (David) Lewis, of Richmond, VA, Kelly (Brent) Eastwood of Atlanta, GA, Kathleen Stansky of Newburyport, MA, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 or https://my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow