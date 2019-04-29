|
|
Bowie, Fred William
January 4, 1952 - April 27, 2019
Fred William Bowie passed away at home, suddenly, on April 27, 2019 of heart failure. Born in 1952, Fred spent his early days in Miami learning to repair and captain his father's shrimp boats by age 12.
He became such an excellent mechanic by the end of high school that he was offered a place in the General Motors Design School. After cars, he learned how to fix trucks, airplane refuelers, Port of Miami heavy equipment, large yachts, diesel engines and small watercraft.
He moved to Sarasota in 1979, rebuilding his first home on Thornton Key, a bridgeless barrier island, with his wife and baby daughters. In 1991, he began his eighteen-year career as a furniture fixtures and equipment appraiser testifying as an expert witness for Eminent Domain attorneys throughout Florida.
Fred, adored and adventuresome, cherished the feelings of joy and freedom riding a motorcycle along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Fred loved whisking his Boston whalers across the bays from Anna Maria to Boca Grande. In retirement, he continued his marine career at H2O Marine as the parts and warranty manager. He enjoyed making race vehicles and leading the pit crew for five years at the Pinewood Derby at St. Stephens, serving as "room Dad" at Bay Haven Elementary and taking his children on Indian Guide campouts.
Fred was an excellent, loving husband, brother, friend, and an amazing father and "Poppy". He used his creativity, knowledge and skill set to assist friends and family with their projects and "honey-do" lists.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of more than 40 years, Mary Anne Gruters Bowie; son Larry Bowie, wife Susie, daughter Beth Horn, husband Steve, and daughter Melissa Harris, husband John. He was the loving "Poppy" of Dakota, Jack, Julie, Molly, Charlie and great grandfather of Dakota Andreas. Also surviving are his sisters Signa Bowie and Iris Lee, husband Brian, of Panama City, Fl; his brother Thomas, wife Amy, of Daphne, AL; and Robin Bowie of Houma, LA.
The family would love to have you share your memories at Fred's Celebration of Life on May 3 at 2PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019