Braunstein, Freda
Apr 22, 1924 - Apr 10, 2020
95, of Sarasota, FL passed away on April 10, 2020. Freda and her husband Elihu had a wonderful life together. During Elihu's 26 years in the US Army, he Freda, and their two sons rotated with him during his numerous tours in various parts of the US and Germany. Elihu retired from his final military assignment in Washington DC in 1967, when both he and Freda then took positions in the Federal civilian service. They retired from civilian service in 1986 and moved to a golf and country club community in Lake Worth Florida in 1989 where they resided for over 25 years. In 2016, they moved to Sarasota Florida to be closer to their older son Robert and daughter-in-law Judy Braunstein. Throughout their retirement, Freda and Elihu continued to enjoy their many enduring friendships, dining out, and dancing. They continued to travel throughout the US and Europe and were most fond of cruising to exotic ports of call. Freda is preceded in death by her sister, Sydell Roberts and her parents Phillip and Celia Finkelstein. She is is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Elihu Braunstein; sons Robert J Braunstein and Bruce E Braunstein; sister Shirl Marblestone, and granddaughters, Michelle Braunstein, a Veterinarian in San Diego, and RobinYatsko, a Human Resources Specialist for the Bureau of Land Management in Denver. Freda will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020