Bacon, Freddie Lee
Jul. 2, 1953 - Apr. 24, 2020
Fredd of Sarasota is the son of Eula Mae and Willie Bacon both deceased. He was married to Rosalind J. Baker for over 20 years. Fredd is the brother of Alfred Pompey (Sally), Bernice Pompey (James Lee), Ralph Pompey (Pam), James R. Bacon (Sheri), Willie Bacon (Angela), Carl Bacon (Stacey) and Eula T. Bacon Henderson. He is a graduate of Sarasota High School and Florida State University. Fredd is a well-known community activist in the African American Community and former publisher of the weekly paper "The Bulletin."
Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020