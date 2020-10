Or Copy this URL to Share

Smalls, Sr., Freddie Lee

Feb 22, 1953 - Oct 02, 2020

Freddie Lee Smalls, Sr., 67, of Palmetto, FL, died on Oct 02, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Oct. 10, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church 609 9th Street West Palmetto, FL. 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL. 34205.



