Buehler Jr, Frederick
Aug 12, 1924 - Jan 28, 2020
Frederick George Buehler Jr, 95, of Venice, died Jan. 28 2020. Fred was born on Aug. 12, 1924 in Queens Village, New York City to Frederick G Buehler and Maud E Weaver. He was raised & lived most of his life in Garden City, New York. He was married to Violet Shelton for 62 years until she died in 2012. They raised five children. When Fred retired in 1989 after a career of 40 years as an investment advisor they moved to Charlottesville Virginia and Venice, Florida.
Fred was an avid golfer and played for many years in the Men's League at the Pelican Pointe Golf Club. He and his wife were members of the Venice Presbyterian Church for over twenty five years. After his wife died, Fred enjoyed the company of Virginia Stilwell for several years until she passed away in 2017.
Fred is survived by his children, Frederick G Buehler, III (Linda), Robert J Buehler (Deborah), Sandra B Ellingson (David), Michael H Buehler, his grandchildren, Brandon Ellingson, Jonathan Buehler, Alexander Buehler and his sister, Gloria Deming (Dale).
A memorial service will be held at the Venice Presbyterian Church, at 10:00 AM on February 27, 2020.
Memorial donations may be sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital or to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020