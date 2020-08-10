Moench, Frederick E.

May 6, 1939 - Aug 5, 2020

Frederick "Fritz" E. Moench, 81, of North Port, passed away on August 5, 2020. Fred was born on May 6, 1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Before moving to Venice, Florida in 2009, he lived in Monroe Twp., New Jersey. Prior to retirement, Fred was an assembler for GM Motors. He always had a love for his Cadillac and to many, he was known as "Cadillac Man". Fred is survived by his son, Fred Moench Jr. and his wife, Natasha of New Jersey; significant other of 27 years, Susanne Kriss of North Port; first wife, Irene Moench of Georgia; brothers, Edward Moench, George Purdie and Scott Purdie all of New Jersey; step-son, Mitchell Yunger of New Jersey. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Frederick and Margaret (Purdie) Moench and step-daughter, Paula Yunger Beres.



