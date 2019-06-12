|
Fauci, Jr., Frederick J.
Nov 14, 1969 - Jun 11, 2019
Frederick J. Fauci, Jr., 49, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jun 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 14th, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home's Gulf Gate Chapel, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 14th at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive in Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 12 to June 13, 2019
