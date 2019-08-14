|
|
McLaughlin, Frederick
May 31, 1947 - August 5, 2019
Fred McLaughlin, 72, died suddenly the morning of August 5th, 2019. Fred is survived by his wife, Ellen, and two adult children, Jon-Robert and Sarah McLaughlin. He also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Ava and Richard, and his sister, Mindy Orchard of Pawleys Island, SC. Fred grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of World War II veterans, John and Florence McLaughlin.
Fred was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War during 1969-70, where he served as Platoon Leader and Special Forces Medic with Mike Force Special Forces Airborne in the II Corps military sector of South Vietnam. As such, he was wounded in combat actions and awarded 4 Purple Hearts. His awards include the Combat Medic Badge, Air Medal with Valor, Bronze Star, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. While in Vietnam it was his stated honor to train and fight embedded alongside the Montagnard people of the Vietnam Highlands. His life was forever impacted and enhanced by his military service and the brotherhood he found. Fred continued his service to our country by helping returning war veterans with PTSD and this became his lifelong calling.
On return from Vietnam, Fred earned a Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology and began working for the Veterans Administration (VA), for whom he worked for 34 years. Fred was a Team Leader and a key figure in developing the Tampa, Sarasota, and Ft. Myers Vet Centers which provides returning war veterans with community-based readjustment counseling. He was recognized as Sarasota Male Veteran of the Year in 2011. He retired from the VA 6 years ago. Fred loved motorcycles, nature, and sports. He and his wife, Ellen, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with their two dogs and had many adventures.
Fred will be deeply missed. Respected and honored, he is gone too soon.
His services will be held September 27 at 10 am at the Sarasota Veterans National Cemetery, followed by a reception and "Celebration of Life" at the Sarasota Vet Center, 4805 Swift Road.
As a request from Fred and his family, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his beloved STMP (Save the Montagnard People) PO Box 2740, Asheboro, NC 27204.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019