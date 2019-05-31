Melber, Frederick

July 17, 1923 - May 25, 2019

Fred Melber, age 95, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 with his daughter, Sheryl, at his side. Fred was born in Allentown, PA to the late Albert and Callie (Bastian) Melber. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1941. While living in Royal Oak, MI, he worked as an aerospace Project Manager for Dana Corporation for 38 years.

Fred was a Master Mason and Shriner who loved participating in parades riding his mini-motorcycle with his Shriner Keystone Kop troupe. He had a lifelong passion for photography and travel.

Fred married the late Dauris (Pell) December 29, 1945. Together they raised their only child, Sheryl, who resides in Madison Heights, MI. Fred married the late Claire (Hanel) Melber and they lived in Sarasota.

Besides his loving daughter Sheryl, Fred is survived by Claire's family: son Karl (Karla), dear friend Maggie; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Satava, Rachel, Karl (Brandy), Grace and great grandson Acen.

Fred will be laid to rest with Masonic Honors at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota.

Memorials in Fred's name may be made to .

