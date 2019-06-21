|
Weidner, Frederick P
May 12, 1930 - June 20, 2019
Frederick P Weidner, Jr., County of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY, Fairfield, CT, and Pittsburgh, PA died June 20, 2019.
Fred was born May 12, 1930 and was a graduate of Clearfield High School, PA. He graduated from Gettysburg College in 1952 and then served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. He earned a law degree from Dickenson School of Law in 1957. Upon graduation he joined Westinghouse Electric Corp. as an attorney from 1957-1961, then was a patent attorney with Alcoa from 1961-1970. He finished his career with General Electric as senior council in intellectual property in 1990.
Fred and Evelyn moved to Sarasota in 1991. He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn Shannon Weidner; his sons Douglas and Mark, and their families.
Gravesite services in the Weidner family plot in Gettysburg, PA will be celebrated privately by his family later in the year.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 21 to June 24, 2019