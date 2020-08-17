Rilling, Frederick
Mar 14, 1928 - Aug 15, 2020
Frederick Rilling of Sarasota passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 92. He graduated from college with a degree in mechanical engineering, eventually owning a successful consulting company. Fred was a decorated World War II Navy veteran, and also served in the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman who also loved boating, and he loved to dance. Preceded in death by his sister Joan, Fred leaves behind his beloved wife Shirley, children Patty Deluca, Ricky Rilling, Donna Mary Rilling, & Scott Hodes, stepchildren Randy (Mark) DeHaan, Karen Hodes, & Jeff Hodes, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Jack Rilling, and niece Joan Kraft. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com
.