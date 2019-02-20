|
|
|
Taylor, Frederick Tyrell
Jun 25, 1974 - Feb 18, 2019
Frederick Tyrell Taylor, 44, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Flora, Mississippi, died on Feb 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 12noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
