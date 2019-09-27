|
Hawley, Frederick William III
July 27, 1931 - Sept 15, 2019
Bill Hawley, 88, resident of the Washington DC area for the majority of his adult life, died peacefully, surrounded by family, in Sarasota.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Valeska Seelmann Hawley; their four children, Karin Hawley Beaulieu of Columbus, OH, Diane (Lupton) Abshire of Fort Collins, CO, Alison (Kevin) Ewing of Bethesda, MD, and Thomas (Serena) Hawley of Osprey, FL; and nine dearly loved grandchildren, Caroline and Kevin Beaulieu, Patten, Wilson, Cartter, and Anastasia Abshire, Andrew and Emily Ewing, and Dylan Hawley. Bill is also survived by his siblings David (Dottie) Hawley, Jon (Peggy) Hawley, and Diana (David) MacArthur, and their families.
Born in Evanston, IL, Bill attended The Choate School, Wellington College (UK) and Princeton University prior to joining the US Central Intelligence Agency. From 1954-57, he served in the US Army, training to become a Ranger Infantry Officer in the 82nd Airborne Division. He continued serving his country with the CIA and Department of State in a wide range of international responsibilities, including tours in Germany, Holland and Austria.
In 1972, he joined the White House to serve as Assistant Director to the Council of International Economic Policy. In 1975, he moved to the private sector, where he rose to serve as Director of International Government Relations at Citibank, N.A. until his retirement in 1998.
Bill served on the Boards of several professional and community organizations, and was a member of the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC. He also served as President of the Hawley Society for 10 years. A lifelong pianist, who toured with the Princeton Triangle Club, Bill was passionate about music. He was also a skilled photographer and an avid reader of history.
His family and friends will forever cherish his devotion to family, intellectual curiosity, endearing wit, and compelling stories. A Celebration of Life is lovingly being planned for January in Sarasota. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made in Bill's name to The .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019