Shapiro, Freida Dorf

December 25, 1919 – May 18, 2020

Freida Shapiro, 100 years, formerly of Baltimore died on May 18, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Newport News VA just after World War I, she grew up on the eastern shore of Maryland and graduated from Washington College in Chestertown in 1939. After learning that a pro-Nazi professor had poisoned her chances for a job as a high-school teacher, she organized a successful protest against anti-semitism.

The love of her life was Adolph ("Ed") Shapiro, to whom she was happily married for more than 67 years. They wed in December 1941, one week after Pearl Harbor and shortly before he went off to fight in Europe. On Ed's return, she moved with him to Baltimore, where they lived for more than two decades and raised two daughters, Nancy and Cindy, before retiring to Longboat Key.

Freida was a dedicated activist in philanthropic causes. An officer of and fundraiser for several Jewish organizations, she managed the Judaica shop at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for many years. After moving to Longboat, she founded and ran the gift shop at Temple Beth Israel, where she also served as a Board member and officer and as President of the Women's Division of the Sarasota Jewish Federation.

A longtime resident of the Islander Club and Plymouth Harbor, she enjoyed golf and bridge with her many friends, summers in Vermont, and frequent visits with her family, with whom she celebrated her birthday every year on Christmas Day.

Freida Shapiro is survived by her brother, Julian Dorf; her daughters, Nancy Fraser and Cindy Farlino; their husbands, Eli and Fred; her granddaughters, Katie, Gina and Natasha; and her great-grandchildren, Ceiba, Charlie Venice, Daniel, and Julian.

A memorial service is projected for December 2020.



