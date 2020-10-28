Or Copy this URL to Share

Russ, Frenchez

Dec. 31, 1963 - Oct 21, 2020

Frenchez Russ, 56, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 5:00pm on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Frenchez leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Michelle Russ; sons, Alonzo Russ and Shon'dell Thomas; sister, Lenora Larkins; brothers, Johnnie Steen and Arthur Larkins; 5 grandchildren.



