Cole, Freya
Sep 11, 1931 - Apr 15, 2020
Freya K. Cole, formerly of Nokomis (Casey Key), Florida, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Jupiter Florida. Born in Boston as an only child to Otto and Hazel Knopp, Mrs. Cole spent much of her life in Fairfield and Easton Connecticut before retiring to Nokomis in 1992 with her husband Richard. Her husband predeceased her as did her daughter Janet.
Mrs. Cole was an avid reader, bridge and mahjongg player and spent many enjoyable hours with her friends from Casey Key playing these games. Over the course of more than 25 years she donated countless hours as a volunteer for the Case Key Library Association, helping select new titles, expanding the inventory and assisting each year in the book sale. Her husband was in the publishing and book distribution business most of his life, so Freya was very comfortable being at the library. She also maintained a wonderful collection of old books at her home while also reading just about every NY Times best-seller month after month, year after year.
Freya was a talented artist who enjoyed painting wood boxes with a large variety of finishes. She also worked with reverse glass painting for seasonal themes and left many outstanding works to be enjoyed by her family. Oil painting was next and her works were exceptional for someone with minimal instruction.
Mrs. Cole greatly enjoyed the wonderful water views and sunrises at her house (built by her father in 1962) on Sandspur Lane and loved collecting shells on the Gulf beaches. Florida sunshine and warm breezes suited her well as she was always happy to sit on her screened porch with a good book while watching the birds fly by. Pelicans were her favorite as they skimmed just above the water on their way to their next meal.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her son David and wife Amy of Jupiter, FL, her grand-daughter Arleigh and wife Stephanie and great-grandson Nathan. The Cole Family has selected the Casey Key Library Association as the recipient for any remembrance in Freya's honor. Tax deductible contributions can be sent to: Casey Key Library Association, P. O. Box 1101, Osprey, FL 34229. The family is a very grateful for the many friends made over the past 5 decades who have expressed their condolences and sentiments during this time of loss. Services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020