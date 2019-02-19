|
Kristiansen, Frida
Mar 12, 1922 - Feb 13, 2019
Frida Konstanse Kristiansen, 96, of North Port, FL passed away on February 13, 2019.
Frida came to the U.S.A. on Valentine's Day in 1947 from Norway. She was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winter Park, FL. She loved working with plants in the yard as well as boating and fishing.
She is survived by her children, Berit Staff, Jan Erik (Patricia) Kristiansen and Kathy (Mike) Smith; grandchildren, Duane (Mimi) Staff, Jon (Tressa) Staff, Kimberly (John) Whitehead, Jimmy (April) Booth, Zachary (Fay) Smith, Matthew Smith and Erik (Jennie) Kristiansen; great grandchildren, Nickie Staff, Ashley (Andrew) Profeta, Jacob Whitehead, Hannah Whitehead, Connor Booth, Ellie Kristiansen and Sam Kristiansen and great great grandchildren, Tony Profeta, Vinnie Profeta and Zoey Drnak.
She is preceded in death by her son, Willy Kristiansen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019