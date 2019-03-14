|
Harrison, G. Clark
Aug. 14, 1942 - Mar. 6, 2019
G. Clark Harrison passed away peacefully in his sleep in a Sarasota hospital after battling many years of health issues. He was born in Anderson, IN to George and Marylou (Clark) Harrison. He graduated from Anderson High School and IU School of Business.
Those who knew Clark know that he was a character, whose personality was larger than life. He hugged too tightly, spoke too loudly, and always thought he was welcome in a restaurant kitchen, where he would wander in "to give his compliments to the chef". He fell in love with Italy after being stationed with the U.S. Army in Vicenza, where his two children with first wife Joan (Ely) Wood Burton, Lori Harrison Vorhees and Clark Andrew (Rosalie) Harrison were born. Upon returning to the States, he would try to converse in his broken Italian with the wait staff at Italian restaurants, only to be disappointed upon discovering they were, in fact, American college students with no Italian skills to speak of.
After returning to the United States, Clark worked alongside his father and uncle at his grandfather O.C. Clark's real estate and insurance company. Because of his contributions, the company successfully built numerous developments throughout the Anderson area and dozens of Social Security buildings through out Indiana.
Clark loved to travel, spend endless days on the boat pulling all the kids waterskiing at Lake Wawasee, play bridge, fish with his buddies in Canada, eat good food, and spend time with his grandchildren. He was "Grandpa Clark" to Audrey Georgia Vorhees who is a law student at American University Washington College of Law in D.C., Ava Marguerite Vorhees who is a student at College of Charleston in Charleston, SC, Abby Clark Vorhees who is a student at University of South Carolina, Alexander Kent Harrison who studies at Brown University in Rhode Island, and Carly Rochelle Harrison who will begin college this coming fall, at NYU.
His ex-wife Vicky Harrison and her children, Andy (Becky) Hinkle and Alissa Hinkle were important people in his life for a very long time. His assistant, Laurie Cleek managed his life and business, alongside with his lifelong employees Lisa Greene and Matt Goodpaster. He is also survived by his sisters Jeanne Ann Harrison and Barbara (Randy) Gordon, both of Cleveland, OH, and brother Bob (Karen) Harrison of Sarasota, FL, as well as several beloved nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
