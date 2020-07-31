Zechman, Jr., G. RobertJan 18, 1934 - Jul 24, 2020"Bob" Zechman, 86, of Sarasota, FL, died July 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated Quakertown High School. He attended The Pennsylvania State University where he became a member of Delta Chi Fraternity and the marching Blue Band.After marriage, he became an Electron Microprobe X-ray Analyzer at The Pennsylvania State University. While in State College, PA, he was also a volunteer fireman and a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He moved to Chicago in 1968 to work with the University of Chicago on the Moon Rock Grant. From there, he moved to the Illinois Institute of Technology to become manager of the Electron Microscopy Facilities. While living in Chicago, he was active in his church, with his family, and community. Retiring from I.I.T. after 25 years, he returned to Pennsylvania, spending summers in Red Lion and winters in Sarasota, FL where he enjoyed singing and playing Bridge.He is survived by his wife, Georgene, of 58 years, daughter Pamela Jo Evans (Steve), son G.R. III (Gloria), seven grandchildren; Christopher, Michael, Alexe, Louis, Mary, Joseph, and Anna Maria Zechman, and two great-grandchildren.His kind, loving, and generous nature will be missed. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Church of the Palms or Tidewell Hospice.