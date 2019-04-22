|
Mahler, G. Vicary
December 30, 1931 - April 10, 2019
Gustave Vicary "Vic" Mahler passed away on April 10, 2019 in Sarasota, FL after a long and determined fight against dementia. Vic was born on December 30, 1931 in New York City to Gustave and Sally Mahler and grew up in Westchester County. After graduating from Scarsdale High School in 1949 he continued his education at Amherst College where he was a two-sport athlete and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. His passion for the College never subsided. For many years he served as class agent, keeping his classmates updated on each other's lives and helping to raise significant funds to support their alma mater. At Commencement in 1998, Vic was awarded the Medal for Eminent Service to the College.
After Amherst, Vic became a Baker Scholar at Harvard Business School where he graduated in 1955 with his MBA. Shortly after graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Landis, on July 2, 1955 just before Vic was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Finance Corps based in Indianapolis. He served there from 1955 to 1958 ensuring financial support to soldiers in the Korean War. Upon completion of his service, Vic and family moved to York, Pennsylvania where Vic worked for the Glatfelter Paper Company from 1958-61.
Seeking to be closer to family in metropolitan New York, they moved to Tarrytown where Vic began work in Manhattan helping distressed companies to shore up their finances. His boss at the time, Fred P. Murphy, Chairman of the Board of Grolier Corporation, enlisted Vic to evaluate a small telecommunications company in Stamford, New York—the small town in the Catskill Mountains where Murphy was from. With an initial commitment of only a few months to assess the company's viability, Vic dedicated the next 30 years to restructuring and then growing the company, Audiosears Corporation, and subsequently acquiring Catskill Craftsmen Incorporated, another distressed company in the area. Known for his integrity and tireless work ethic, his efforts provided hundreds of families with good livelihoods in an area with few opportunities. Both companies remain in operation and are fiscally strong today.
At the midpoint of Vic's management of the businesses, Vic and Janet moved the family to Oneonta, NY where they participated in many community and charity organizations to improve people's lives in the region. Vic and Janet were both active in their local church community as well with Vic serving as a Sunday School teacher. During their summers, Vic and Janet enjoyed time in Cooperstown, NY and sailing on Otsego Lake as well as Lake Chautauqua. Their volunteer service and local philanthropy resulted in their recognition as recipients of the Outstanding Citizens of Otsego County Award.
Always fond of Florida given Upstate New York's long, harsh winters, Vic and Janet selected Sarasota for their retirement in 1991. Vic is survived by his wife, Janet, of 63 years, sons Jeff (Amy) of Evergreen, Colorado, David (Elizabeth) of Sarasota, FL and Mark (Melissa) of Lake Mary, FL and daughter, Sarah (Mike) of DeBary, FL, 6 grandchildren Sophia, Gus, Adelaide, Katherine, Roy and Max. He is also survived by a brother, Keith (Gayle), a brother-in-law, Bud Weylman, several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Mary Jean.
A celebration of life will be held at the Bay Village auditorium, 8400 Vamo Road in Sarasota on Saturday, May 4 2019 at 3:30 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota or to the G. Vicary Mahler 1953 Fund at Amherst College, Amherst Mass.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019