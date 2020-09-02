Levinson, Gabriel
Jul 5, 1954 - Aug 5, 2020
Gabriel Levinson, 66, of North Venice, FL and formerly of Garrison, NY, died surrounded by family in Minneapolis on August 5 of pancreatic cancer.
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 5, 1954, he was the only son of Misha and Ester (Muntner) Levinson. As a teenager, he moved to New York City to live with his sister, her husband and children. After graduating from Jamaica High School, he served for three years in the Israeli army. After returning to the U.S., he earned a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from the New York Institute of Technology.
Gabe married Margaret Howell in 1987. In 1988, together with his wife he founded Architecture Plus, an architecture and design practice in Garrison. Following his considerable interest in computer technology, in 1997 Gabe and other partners formed Trade Net, an internet technology company.
Gabe and Margaret retired in 2012 to North Venice. Gabe's family said he will be remembered for his zest for life, his deep intelligence and his strong convictions which he enjoyed sharing with his many friends.
Besides his wife, Gabe is survived by his daughters, Clea Ostendorf (Michael) and Olivia Levinson; grandson, Theodore Ostendorf; sister, Daniela Handelman; niece, Michele Handelman; and nephew, Ron Handelman.
Memorial donations may be made to Garrison Art Center, P.O. Box 4, Garrison, NY 10524 (garrisonartcenter.org
)