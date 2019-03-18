|
Lococo, Gaetano
Feb. 6, 1930 - March 10, 2019
"Guy", age 89 of Sarasota, passed away peacefully in Lakewood Ranch after a long illness on March 10, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Porticielo, Palermo, Sicily, the son of Frank and Giulia Lococo.
He leaves two sons, Gaetano F. Lococo (Danielle), Frank M. Lococo, two daughters, Patrice Klahn (Paul) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Denise Lococo of Kansas City and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves the love of his life, Barbara Josephson of Sarasota. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia and daughter Julia Hunter.
Guy came to the U.S.A in 1946 and did construction work before buying a terrazzo and tile company in Milwaukee where he lived for many years. Later, he opened a nightclub for eight years and then designed and built three "Gaetano's" restaurants in Milwaukee He also played semi-pro soccer for the Italian team and was a long time member of the Italian Community Center of Milwaukee.
He retired to Sarasota in 2000 where he loved the beaches, sang karaoke at many area venues and enjoyed playing his piano every morning.
A memorial service will take place at Living Lord Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 23rd at noon. Memorial contributions may be sent to the "New Organ Fund", Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL. 34202
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019