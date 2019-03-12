|
|
Maynard, Gail Baldwin
February 12, 2019
Gail Baldwin Maynard passed away Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, Dr. Donald Maynard. She is the daughter of Henry Mitchell Baldwin Jr. and Betty McKinney Baldwin. She graduated in 1964 from Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. After college Gail was employed by United Air Lines. She resided in Omaha, NE where she raised her family. She was formerly employed at Management Recruiters of St. Petersburg after her move to Sarasota.
Gail was very active in the Sarasota community and was a proud member of Rotary Club International. She exemplified the Rotary Motto "Service above Self ". Her accomplishments as a Rotarian were many, as she held numerous positions at the club and district levels and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Another special commitment was her devotion to her church, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer where she served as the Directress of the Altar Guild.
Survivors include her children Thomas M. Connors III, Sarah Connors Robb (Tim), and Meredith Connors Jarosz (Josh) and stepson David Maynard (Linda), Stony Brook NY. Grandchildren, Spencer Connors, Alex Havins, Jacob Havins, and Samantha Jarosz all of Omaha, NE. Her sister, Sarah Baldwin Merritt (Thomas) and nephew Wesley Ross Merritt all of Lexington, KY and niece, Whitney Towles Merritt, Vancouver, BC.
A Requiem Mass will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 11:30am on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. Funeral arrangements by Toale Brothers.
In lieu of Flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in Gail's name to The Rotary International, PO Box 2766, Sarasota, FL 34230.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019