|
|
Robinson Biddle, Gail
Dec. 8, 1950 - Jan. 10, 2020
Gail Robinson Biddle, 69, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Celebration of life will be held from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Suite Affairs Event Studio, LLC, 1921 Northgate Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Gail leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Catessa Robinson and Vivian Robinson; son, Johnny Roberts; brothers, John, Elbert, and Leroy Clark; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020