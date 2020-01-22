Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Suite Affairs Event Studio, LLC
1921 Northgate Blvd
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Robinson Biddle


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Robinson Biddle Obituary
Robinson Biddle, Gail
Dec. 8, 1950 - Jan. 10, 2020
Gail Robinson Biddle, 69, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Celebration of life will be held from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Suite Affairs Event Studio, LLC, 1921 Northgate Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Gail leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Catessa Robinson and Vivian Robinson; son, Johnny Roberts; brothers, John, Elbert, and Leroy Clark; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -