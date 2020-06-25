Rubin, Gail

May 11, 1934 - Jun 25, 2020

Gail Rubin, born Ellen Gail Rosen, passed away last Thursday at the age of 86. She was the daughter of Melville and Toby Rosen of New York City and the wife for 65 years of Richard Rubin. She is also survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Michael, her daughter-in-law, Lisa, her son-in-law, Frank, and two adoring grand daughters, Sydney and Sasha. Gail graduated from the Birch Wathen School , received her BA degree from Mount Holyoke College, her Master's degree in Speech Pathology from Columbia University and had just about completed her Doctorate degree from Teacher's College when the arrival of her second child necessitated a mid-course correction. While still a young woman she competed with distinction in Track and Field events. As a tall teen-ager she was trained in the sport of Fencing, becoming quite proficient and in later years teaching others. She also was a skillful skier and together with her family enjoyed the activity for over thirty years. While a junior in college, she dated her future husband, Richard, and when he completed his military service as a Naval Officer in 1956 they were married. Gail continued her post-graduate studies while teaching at the Ramaz School and Columbia Grammar School in New York City until family obligations required full time attention to the development of her young family. She was a prolific reader of non-fiction her entire life, accumulating a personal library over a thousand volumes before switching over to digital format. Her particular areas of interest were in Jewish, Russian and Chinese culture in addition to be known by her friends as a highly accomplished crossword puzzler. She also was an expert knitter and as a hobby knitted beautiful preemie baby blankets and cancer caps for Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was well known. Her vocation fortunately required years of interaction with the teaching of children, initially as a speech pathologist and then in 1985 when she and her husband moved to Sarasota, as a mentor of young grade school children. This proved to be a truly satisfying achievement for her and a positive personal connection for her first and second graders. The move to Florida and the then changed lifestyle patterns permitted Gail to more fully develop and experience her passion for worldwide travel, one she studied and enjoyed for a period of thirty plus years. She and her husband and family were enthusiastic supporters of the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, Israel, and the Harry & Doris Rubin Lecture Series in NYC. When they moved to Sarasota she and Richard expanded their areas of interest in support of several institutions, particularly ones engaged in the performing arts. Her list of acquaintances was astonishingly extensive, but more significant is how many truly would be able to call her friend, with relationships nurtured by frequent phone calls and good old-fashioned letter writing. Her humor, her intellectual capacity and her loving nature will be missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store