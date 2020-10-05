Rydel, Gale I.
May 21, 1950 - Oct 2, 2020
Gale passed quietly surrounded by family and friends on October 2, 2020. Gale was the daughter of the late Felice and Louis Ingram of New Britain, CT. Gale leaves behind her beloved husband of 49 years, Alexander Rydel of Venice, FL. The love of her life, he was her "rock" and caregiver during her 5 year battle with cancer. In addition, she leaves her brother Gary Ingram (and wife Cathy) of Ashland, MA, her sister Marian DeSimone (and husband David) of Bernardsville, NJ, her sister and brother in law Christine and Dale Ludwig of Osprey, FL, nieces Daisy DeSimone and Jessica Ludwig, nephews Dillon DeSimone and Jason Ludwig and several great nephews and her favorite uncle Adolf Faticoni.
Gale graduated UConn School of nursing in 1972 with a BSN, RN. She worked her first 20 years at New Britain General Hospital, in New Britain, CT working her way up from staff nurse to Director of Medical/Surgical Nursing after obtaining her Master's in Science Degree in 1982. She then moved on to Kaiser Permanente in CT where she was director of clinical operations for 5 years. In 1994, Gale joined CIGNA Corporation where she spent 25 years in Quality and Accreditation work for managed care patients. Gale won the CIGNA Presidents award for her work in improving rates of colorectal cancer screening for people at risk. She also won national awards from URAC, NCQA and EValue8, where she worked with clients across the country.
Gale loved her career, but even more so loved her family and friends and was often found organizing parties, picnics, and get-togethers with the TWITS (The Weekenders In The Sun). Gale was always willing to help anyone in need – or those not in need – just to help. She had a big heart and would give anyone the shirt off her back if they needed it.
She is now in a better place, missed by many, but at peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Friday, October 9, 2020 at
9:45 am. Floral gifts should be live flowers or plants sent to the family residence so they can be planted in Gale's garden.
Due to Covid-19, we are planning a Celebration of Life for Gale during the Spring of 2021. Call Alex for details.
