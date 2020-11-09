Parks, Gale

Apr 24, 1937 - Sep 26, 2020

Gale Wayne Parks, 83, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born April 24, 1937 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Chester and Opal Parks.

Gale had a long and rewarding career in the Federal Government. His early years were spent in manufacturing and production engineering and his later years in Information Technology. He was the Director of the U.S. Army's Central System Selection and Acquisition Agency. Gale was a recipient of a Presidential Rank Award and was named a Meritorious Executive. He was also a member of the Senior Executive Service and the Federal 100. After retiring from the Government, he worked in the private sector for an additional 5 years.

Gale was a member of the Masons. He was an enthusiastic sailor and loved sailing on the Chesapeake and bareboat charters in the Virgin Islands.

Gale is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judy Parks of Sarasota, Florida and his two sons, Brent Parks of Graham, North Carolina, Lindsey Parks of Roanoke, Texas and grandson Troy Parks, also of Roanoke, Texas.

Interment will be forthcoming at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.



