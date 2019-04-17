|
Brooksbank, Gardner Andrew
Oct 1, 1934 - Apr 11, 2019
Gardner was born in Richwood, West Virginia on October 1, 1934 and died April 11, 2019 at his home in New York City. He and his family moved to Sarasota in 1936. As a young person he loved movies and after seeing one would come home and tell the family the whole plot even acting out some of the parts. After graduating from Sarasota High School in 1952, he served in the Air Force and upon a honorable discharge eventually moved to California. He graduated from San Francisco State and then began pursuing an acting and commercial career. His chosen career led him to New York City where he met Helen Gallagher and they became a couple for over forty years. Gardner loved going to plays, reading classic novels, listening to music and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Gardner is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Brooksbank, and his three brothers, Rand, Jack and Warner. He is survived by Helen of New York City and his sister Susan of Sarasota. No funeral is planned.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019