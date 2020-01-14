|
Jones, Gardner L.
May 25, 1930 - Dec 16, 2019
Gardner was born in Oak Park, Illinois, the first child of Friedl Imroth and Clyde Jones. He lived in Chicago for 42 years, and attended Lane Tech and Roosevelt high schools, graduating in 1948. He earned a B.S.Edu. degree in 1963 at the University of Illinois.
In 1959 he married Corrine Bondi. They had four children and lived near Chicago where Gardner was a Dean at the YMCA College in the 1960s.
In 1972, they sold their home and moved to Sarasota where he started and built up a coffee service which he eventually sold. He then worked as a recruiter and youth specialist for the Job Corps, a Federal Program, until his retirement in 1997.
Gardner was a staunch member of both the Venice Audubon and Sarasota Audubon Societies, and the Nokomis Fruit and Vegetable Club. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Corrine; daughters Jeannie Beck and Cathy Brown; sons Gerald Jones and Joseph Jones; four grandchildren, Robert Brown, Ashley Malavi, Brittany Beck and Austin Beck; and three great-grandsons.
A Celebration of Gardner's life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on S. Beneva Road at 11 am on Sunday, January 26th. Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020