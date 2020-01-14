Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
S. Beneva Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gardner Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gardner L. Jones


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gardner L. Jones Obituary
Jones, Gardner L.
May 25, 1930 - Dec 16, 2019
Gardner was born in Oak Park, Illinois, the first child of Friedl Imroth and Clyde Jones. He lived in Chicago for 42 years, and attended Lane Tech and Roosevelt high schools, graduating in 1948. He earned a B.S.Edu. degree in 1963 at the University of Illinois.
In 1959 he married Corrine Bondi. They had four children and lived near Chicago where Gardner was a Dean at the YMCA College in the 1960s.
In 1972, they sold their home and moved to Sarasota where he started and built up a coffee service which he eventually sold. He then worked as a recruiter and youth specialist for the Job Corps, a Federal Program, until his retirement in 1997.
Gardner was a staunch member of both the Venice Audubon and Sarasota Audubon Societies, and the Nokomis Fruit and Vegetable Club. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Corrine; daughters Jeannie Beck and Cathy Brown; sons Gerald Jones and Joseph Jones; four grandchildren, Robert Brown, Ashley Malavi, Brittany Beck and Austin Beck; and three great-grandsons.
A Celebration of Gardner's life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on S. Beneva Road at 11 am on Sunday, January 26th. Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gardner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now