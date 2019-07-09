|
|
Herzberg, Garry
December 20, 1957 - July 4, 2019
Garry Gean Herzberg, 61, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on July 4, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held October 25, 2019 from 12-3 at the Casa del Sol clubhouse in Sarasota.
Garry was born in Sierra Vista, AZ on December 20, 1957. He graduated from San Juan High School in Citrus Heights, CA. After high school, he served in the US Navy for six years. He then attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and received a Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering.
Garry married Pam Noble on March 15,1981 in San Diego, CA. They were married for 38 years.
Garry worked as a test and automation engineer at The Boeing Company in Seattle for 27 years and was awarded with several patents.
He enjoyed travel, kayaking, dancing, and his newest interest was playing the ukulele. Garry was an active disaster volunteer for the SW Florida chapter of the American Red Cross during his retirement and was deployed locally and nationally. He also volunteered for his condo community.
Garry is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Kellie Armstrong of Sarasota, son Ben of Spokane, WA, granddaughter Evie Armstrong of Sarasota, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Joan Herzberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross or the .
His family would like to thank his physicians and staff at Doctors Hospital ICU and Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness at this difficult time for our family.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 9 to July 10, 2019