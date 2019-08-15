|
DeLea, Garry Lee
Dec. 9, 1932 - Aug. 13, 2019
Garry Lee DeLea, 86, of Venice, Florida formerly of New York and Connecticut died August 13, 2019. He was born December 9, 1932 in Valhalla, New York. Garry worked as a Program Planner for a Submarine Base. He was a US Army and Air Force veteran, was a member of the American Legion Post #159 and Honorary member of the Women's Sailing Squadron-Committee Boat. Garry is survived by his wife of 64 years Bettine, daughter Leigh Anne, sons Garry Jr. and Bruce, grandchildren Christina Foster, Eric DeLea, Olivia DeLea and Gregory Foster. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:30 PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019