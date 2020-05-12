Gore, Garry William
Sep 7, 1947 - May 8, 2020
Garry William Gore, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. There will be no Services at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.