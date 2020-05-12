Garry William Gore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gore, Garry William
Sep 7, 1947 - May 8, 2020
Garry William Gore, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. There will be no Services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved