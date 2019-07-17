|
|
Bailey, Gary
June 18, 1952 - July 13, 2019
Gary L. Bailey, 67 of Punta Gorda, FL passed away July 13th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Logan, WV. to Bill and Mary (Watson) Bailey. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1960 where he grew up and attended Riverview High School. He enjoyed golfing, baseball, and hockey games, and his hobbies included playing softball, riding his bike, music, meditation, fishing, playing the harmonica, and throwing the frisbee for his beloved dog. He loved to coach his son's in-line hockey teams when they were younger, and easily made friends with everyone. He had a love for all the Tampa Bay sports teams and loved to make people laugh. You could always walk away with a smile after speaking with him.
He started his career in the food service industry in 1980 as a cook, and then moved to St. Petersburg in 1987, and worked as a food service director/dietary manager until he moved up into sales for Mutual Wholesale which caused him to move his family to Punta Gorda, FL in 1995 to be closer to his territory. After 12 years in sales he decided to leave that all behind, and pursue his dream of working for himself, and became the proud owner of what became Bailey's Beef Country to become the local butcher. He retired in 2014, and enjoyed working the farmer's markets for the new owners so he could still have his loyal connection with his customers.
Gary is survived by his wife, Connie (Timm) of 41 years. A daughter, Brittni (Cale) Popovich of FL, their children, Audrey, Easton, and one due in August. Son, Matthew Bailey of TX, and his daughter Jillian. Son, Jacob Bailey of NC. His mother, Mary (Bill) Schultz of FL., stepmother Yvonne Bailey of FL., brother, Neil (Helen) Bailey of NC., brother Charles (Gwen Norris) Bailey of FL., sister Patti (Gary) Timm of FL., and step-sister Kim (Jesse) Wilcox of FL., and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Bill C. Bailey, brother, Billy Bailey, and sister Peggy Jacobs.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 26th at Kays-Ponger, and Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. 33950. The family will receive visitors at 2:00p.m. and the celebration service will be held at 3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL. 33952.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 21, 2019