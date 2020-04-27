|
|
Greer, Gary C
Jul 10, 1936 - Apr 23, 2020
Gary "Gamo" Greer passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 after a 6-year gallant fight with cancer. Born July 10, 1936 in Utah. He was an airline pilot and a lifelong lover of world history and cowboy stories. He was an active avid golfer. He also enjoyed traveling in his many RVs and camping. Gomo graduated from Jordan High School in Utah and through the ROTC he graduated from the University of Utah. He entered the Air Force immediately afterwards. He became a fighter pilot with over 200 combat missions in Vietnam. He continued flying with Continental Airlines until retiring in 1996.
Gomo is survived by his older brother Fred and his family of Draper Utah. Son Cary (Jill) Greer his children Drake (Hillary) Evan, Ben, and Alena of Duluth Georgia; grandchildren Josh and Jake Mcjarland of Texas, Morgan Greer of Medford Oregon, Whitney Greer of New York and 5 great grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Maryanne (2017); his parents Lowell and Pearl; and two sons Billy (Biffer) Greer (2015) and David (Duffy) Greer (1996).
A celebration of life will take place sometime next fall. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020