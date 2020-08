Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilder, Gary E.

Oct 31, 1966 - Aug 17, 2020

Gary E. Wilder, 53, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. Public viewing will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thurs. Aug. 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Private services will held 1:00pm on Thurs. Aug. 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held 9:30am on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Loriann Wilder; sons, Jamarice Wilder, Darius Wilder, Gary Wilder Jr., DeMarcus Wilder, Trevion Wilder, and Shareef Grady; daughter, Briana Wilder; sister, Audryana Wilder; brother, Derrick Wilder; 7 grandchildren.





