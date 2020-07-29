1/1
Gary Jankens
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jankens, Gary
Jun 11, 1945 - Jul 12, 2020
Gary worked for 31 years in law enforcement in Bay City, MI and Sarasota, Fl and was well regarded and respected in this field. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kelli and sons Marc (Laurie) and Jim as well as his grandchildren and nephews and nieces. He is also survived by brothers Gordy (Anne), Brian and sisters Kay (Bob) Rose, Nancy (Dave) Stuhler, Barbara (Dave) Schiell plus sisters in law and spouses Susan (Bob) Owens and Barbara (Steve) Hall and extended family members. Gary had a brotherhood of special friends from the Sarasota Police Dept. He lived a full and active life and enjoyed his Buccaneer football games, his motorbike, hunting, golf and his dog Toby. An online remembrance page can be assessed at www.CochranFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved