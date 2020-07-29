Jankens, Gary
Jun 11, 1945 - Jul 12, 2020
Gary worked for 31 years in law enforcement in Bay City, MI and Sarasota, Fl and was well regarded and respected in this field. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kelli and sons Marc (Laurie) and Jim as well as his grandchildren and nephews and nieces. He is also survived by brothers Gordy (Anne), Brian and sisters Kay (Bob) Rose, Nancy (Dave) Stuhler, Barbara (Dave) Schiell plus sisters in law and spouses Susan (Bob) Owens and Barbara (Steve) Hall and extended family members. Gary had a brotherhood of special friends from the Sarasota Police Dept. He lived a full and active life and enjoyed his Buccaneer football games, his motorbike, hunting, golf and his dog Toby. An online remembrance page can be assessed at www.CochranFuneralHome.com
.