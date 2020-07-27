Tibbetts, Gary Leonard
Jun 7, 1954 - Jul 24, 2020
Gary Leonard Tibbetts, 66, of Ellenton, passed away July 24, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH he moved to Manatee County in 2003 from Arlington, VA. He retired from the Manchester, NH Police Department as a Sergeant, he was special assistant to US Rep. Vern Buchanan since 2011 and he attended the Bridge Church. He is survived by his wife, Valerie of Ellenton, FL; sons, Cody (wife, Heather) of Englewood, OH, David (wife, Malore) of Jacksonville, NC and Josh of Ellenton, FL; brother, Don Tibbetts (wife, Sam) of Orlando, FL; daughter, Kim Vaillancourt of Manchester, NH; Kim's daughters, Colbi & Berklee (Gary was their godfather); daughter, Kelly Tibbetts-Cote (husband, Gary) of Manchester, NH; Kelly's sons, Logan & Griffin. Brother in heart, Bobby Gurskis (wife, Lauren) of Bradenton Beach, FL; son, Bo Gurskis; sister, Amy Wilkenson (husband, Steve) of Corpus Christi, TX; son, Michael Wilkenson (wife, Martelle); daughter, Sara Shima (husband, Matthew) sister, Cindy McNally (husband, Brian) of Derry, NH; daughters, Brittany & Brenna; sister in law, Diana Lavey (husband, Dan) and brother in law, James Wesley (wife, Regina); grandchildren, Hailey, Carter Ben, Mika-Rynn and Sabella'Kai. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Bridge Church, 4000 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations may be made to The Bishop Museum of Science & Nature, 201 10th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205 or Selah Freedom, PO Box 21415 Sarasota, FL 34276 or online at http://www.selahfreedom.com
. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.