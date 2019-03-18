|
|
Snyder, Gary
April 3, 1935 - March 14, 2019
Gary McKinley Snyder, 83, of Sarasota, passed away March 14, 2019 in Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg. He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and later moved with his family to Sarasota in 1976. He was a Christian and a member of New Life Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and is survived by his children, Gary Snyder Jr., Julia Greenway, Wayne Snyder, Karen Travis and Charles Snyder; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Gary was blessed with a gift of music and could play any musical instrument he picked just by listening to the tune. He was known to many as "the music man". Gary proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War, and spent most of his working career as a salesman. He was also a member of the American Legion and a Master Mason. He had an excellent memory and loved to tell accounts of his life experiences. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10am, with a Christian service at 11am at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr MLK St N St. Petersburg, FL 33704. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the - Tampa (813) 972-2250. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019