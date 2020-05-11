Thompson, Gary
May 22, 1951 - Apr 30, 2020
Gary Michael Thompson of Venice ascended into Heaven on April 30, 2020.
Born on May 22, 1951 in Cold Water, Michigan to Edward and Dolores Thompson.
Gary held a rewarding career in Venice with Tires Plus, Firestone and Old Don Olson that spanned 20 years. He received many awards and praise over those years from his coworkers. When Gary was not working you can find him with his beloved family. One of the many values of Gary held high were his faith and his love for his family.
In September of 2001 Gary met his beloved wife Elzbieta. They shared many memories that will live on in their children.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Ellie Thompson of 20 years. He also leaves behind his sister, daughter, and two step sons.
Graveside services will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 am.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Gary's honor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice, FL at a later date.
When someone you loved becomes a memory, that memory becomes a wonderful treasure to always hold in your heart.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020.