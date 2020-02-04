Home

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Roberts, Gary W.
Jul. 16, 1947 - Jan. 3, 2020
Roberts, Gary W., 72. of Bradenton passed away on January 3, 2020. He was a retired construction company owner. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served in Vietnam. He is survived by his son, James W. Roberts of Arkansas. Mr. Robert's son is unable to travel to Florida for the ceremony so we are asking any Veteran or Veteran supporter to please attend the ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
