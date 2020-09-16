Curry II, Gary
Gary William Curry II, 47, passed away Sep. 10, 2020. He was born Jul. 4, 1973 in Lansing, Michigan. The Curry family came to Sarasota in 1986 from Holt, Michigan. Gary loved to fish and was very skilled in all areas of construction.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jordan, Alexandria, McKenzie, Tyler and Mia; granddaughter, Rhea; parents, Gary and Tonya Curry; sister, Barbra Jo Curry; brother, Jesse Curry and his wife Grisel; maternal grandfather, Robert T. Johnson; paternal grandmother, Joan Evelyn Buehler; nieces, Tiana Curry and Kori Southcott; and nephews, Adam and Jesse Curry, Jr.
There will be a visitation on Sat., Sep. 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Maloney Funeral Home, 2401 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, Florida 34232. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to The Payton Wright Foundation online at www.paytonwright.org
. They are a foundation that financially assists families nationwide who have children with brain cancer. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com
.