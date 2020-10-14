John, Gaul
Aug 2, 1952 - Oct 2, 2020
John George Gaul passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vickie Gaul; son, Grant Gaul; mother, Ann Raphael (Mike) of Merritt Island, Florida and a half brother George Joseph Gaul Jr., of Brooklyn, NY. He is predeceased by his father George Joseph Gaul Sr.
John was born in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, John headed to Florida and never looked back. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared his passion for the outdoors with his wife and son.
A private ceremony will be held in the Florida Keys, a place he dearly loved spending time with his family. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dancing with Clayton, 6683 Proctor Rd., Sarasota, FL, 34241 or online at www.dancingwithclayton.com
. Dancing with Clayton is an organization which supports local families of children undergoing cancer treatment. Arrangements are entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home Sarasota. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com
.