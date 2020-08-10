Salmon, Gayle

Mar 10, 1935 - Aug 7, 2020

Gayle Shirley Salmon, age 85 of Sarasota, Florida has joined her late husband of 62 years Bernard, in eternal peace on August 7, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Gayle was born March 10, 1935 in Flushing, New York to Ferdinand A. and Mildred ("Millie") Wankel.

Gayle graduated with a medical assistant degree in 1953. She and Bernard moved to Sarasota in 1959. Gayle was a devout Episcopalian and served on many boards at St Boniface Church in the early 1970's and later on the altar guild at Church of the Redeemer. She was a leader with the Girl Scouts, a judge with the Sarasota Garden Club and an avid button collector. Gayle was a bright star that was always shining. She made many friends and those friendships lasted a lifetime. Gayle is survived by her sister Lynda Dawn Murphy of Sparta, New Jersey. She is survived by her two children Bernard H. Salmon (Ana) and Lynda Mouchett-Morey (Lynn), all of Sarasota. She is also survived by three grandchildren Brandon M. Mouchett (Tampa), Paige A. Mouchett and Clara E. Salmon (both of Sarasota); one niece and three nephews.

A private Mass will be held at a later date at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or to The Humane Society of Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store