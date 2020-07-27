Linxwiler, Gene Austin
Mar 28, 1928 - Jul 22, 2020
Gene Austin Linxwiler, 92, affectionately known as Geno, passed away July 22, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida. On March 28, 1928, he was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Ruth Hall and Brice Linxwiler. Gene graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1947, and attended classes at Evansville College. He served 4 years in the National Guard and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Salzburg, Austria. Gene was a member of the Boy Scouts, American Legion, VFW, Elks and Krewe of Carrollton. He loved his family and friends. He also enjoyed cruising, fishing, camping, water sports, boating, playing cards, bowling, traveling, parties, big band music and dancing the night away. After a 22-year career as a printer at Creative Press, Inc., Gene retired and moved to Sarasota. On June 4th, Gene and his only "blind date" celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wonderful wife, Eileen; daughters, Barbara (Stefano) Biancardi and Diane (Paul) Plassmeyer; grandchildren, Mandy (Joe) Giannini and Alexsandro Biancardi; sister-in-law, Marva Cutsinger and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside Services will be led by Reverend Laurie Haas from the Church of the Palms beginning with Military Honors at 1:30PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene's memory to the charity of your choice
or the Church of the Palm's food bank, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239, phone: (941) 924-1323. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com