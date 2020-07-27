1/1
Gene Austin Linxwiler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linxwiler, Gene Austin
Mar 28, 1928 - Jul 22, 2020
Gene Austin Linxwiler, 92, affectionately known as Geno, passed away July 22, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida. On March 28, 1928, he was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Ruth Hall and Brice Linxwiler. Gene graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1947, and attended classes at Evansville College. He served 4 years in the National Guard and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Salzburg, Austria. Gene was a member of the Boy Scouts, American Legion, VFW, Elks and Krewe of Carrollton. He loved his family and friends. He also enjoyed cruising, fishing, camping, water sports, boating, playing cards, bowling, traveling, parties, big band music and dancing the night away. After a 22-year career as a printer at Creative Press, Inc., Gene retired and moved to Sarasota. On June 4th, Gene and his only "blind date" celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wonderful wife, Eileen; daughters, Barbara (Stefano) Biancardi and Diane (Paul) Plassmeyer; grandchildren, Mandy (Joe) Giannini and Alexsandro Biancardi; sister-in-law, Marva Cutsinger and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside Services will be led by Reverend Laurie Haas from the Church of the Palms beginning with Military Honors at 1:30PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene's memory to the charity of your choice or the Church of the Palm's food bank, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239, phone: (941) 924-1323. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton 43rd St. Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved