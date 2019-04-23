|
Petrillo, Gennard "Jerry"
Oct 22, 1956 - Apr 20, 2019
Gennard "Jerry" Petrillo, age 62, of Nokomis, FL, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born in Cheverly, MD on October 22, 1956 to Robert and Eileen Petrillo and came to Nokomis in 2011 from Annapolis, MD. Jerry served in the US Army as a para-trooper. He was a member of the and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Surviving family members include his son, Robert, wife Kristina and grandson Gavin of Dunedin, FL; his daughter Melissa, husband Jerry and granddaughter Micheala of Sullivan, ME; son Devon of Silver Springs, MD; and fiancé JoAnne.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice on Thursday, April 25th from 1-3 pm with a service at 3 pm. At 5 pm, a celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 5 pm at the , 600 Colonia Lane, Nokomis.
Memorial donation can be made to the Disables American Veterans or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019