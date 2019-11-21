|
Kruse, George A.
Apr 24, 1925 - Oct 29, 2019
George A. Kruse, 94, of Siesta Key, passed away on October 29, 2019.
George was born in 1925, a son of the late Herbert and Ruth G. Horne, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He left St. Petersburgh High School at age 17 to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served with honor in the South Pacific. He remained proud of his own and his five brothers' service to their country during wartime.
Following his service in the war, George earned Bachelor's, Master's and Doctorate degrees in Education and a Law degree, attending Wagner College on Staten Island, New York University, and Brooklyn Law School. He spent a long, rewarding career as a teacher and department head of high school humanities departments, principally on Long Island. He also enjoyed teaching college courses at Columbia University, Stony Brook University, and others.
George is preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, George W. Kruse; former wife, June; bothers; Herb, Don, Larry, and Bob Horne, and Harry Kruse; and grandchildren, Bobby Jr. and Billy Jr.
George is survived by his beloved soulmate of 41 years, Elfriede Bayer; his sons, George W. (Tara), Bob (Cathie), and Tom (Cindi); his daughter, Diane; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at Sarasota National Cemetery on November 14, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019