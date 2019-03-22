|
Davis, George Adolph
Nov 15, 1928 - Mar 16, 2019
George Adolph Davis passed away March 16, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. Born Nov 15, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Albert Hersh and Laura (Adolph) Davis. After graduating from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, George served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He moved to New York City in 1956, where he began a marketing career in the cosmetics industry, working for Revlon, Givenchy, and Vitabath. George's unique container designs for the companies' products were sold in such luxury stores as Bonwit Teller, Bergdorf Goodman, and Bloomingdale's. Later, George began a second career assigned to Special Projects at the New York law firm of Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays and Handler. In 2004, George relocated to the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, where he served on the Communication Committee, as a member of the Glenridge Singers, and as President of the Advisory Council from 2008 to 2010. George also created and chaired the Art and Decor Committee, which fostered the artistic talents of his neighbors. Residents' art, including George's own colorful needlework pieces, now grace the halls. George was an avid reader, a world traveler, a competitive bridge player, and an award-winning needleworker. He loved the theatre, the ballet, art, and music. George is survived by his cousin Marietta Davis, whom he cherished, and his many friends. Donations may be made to the Glenridge Charitable Foundation.
