|
|
Gillespie II, George Alexander
Mar. 8, 1940 - Feb. 17, 2019
George Alexander Gillespie II passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Houston Hospice in Houston, TX at the age of 78.
George is survived by his beloved children, George A. Gillespie III, Sheila Burbach (Donald), Susan Marrero (Rafael), Matthew Gillespie (Teresa); grandchildren, Andy Cunningham (Ruby), Nikki Herrmann (Todd), Katheryn, Brian and Ethan Gillespie; great granddaughters, Jade Cunningham & Nora Herrmann; sisters, Rosie and Kate; brothers John and Ralph; sister in law, Lisa (John) as well as many extended family, friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria; parents, John and Edith; sisters, Margaret and Sarah; daughter in law, Monica.
He was born on March 8, 1940 in Gaines, MI and grew up on the family farm. He went to West Point and graduated from Michigan State University. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He moved his family to Coon Rapids, MN in 1971 where he resided until 2003. He worked for Johnson Screens later acquired by Weatherford as a Sand Control Engineer. He worked in Houston, TX for many years before retiring in 2016. In 2003, he and Gloria relocated to Bradenton, FL to escape the cold MN winters and be near Gloria's beloved sister, Lisa, and his bridge partner. George was a devoted husband and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was extremely positive, loving and nicknamed "Saint George" by many. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, duplicate bridge, traveling, music & plays. He lived his life to the fullest and even skydived with his family on his 60th & 75th birthdays. He was an active community volunteer in Minnesota and Florida. He inspired kids while coaching Little League baseball and soccer with the Coon Rapids Athletic Association when his kids were growing up. In his later years, he delivered Meals on Wheels in the Sarasota area and volunteered at Sarasota National Cemetery giving tours of Patriot Plaza.
His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239. Viewing at 10am, visitation at 10:30am, service at 11:30am followed by a Military Honor Service and burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:30pm with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to one of the following organizations: Meals on Wheel (www.mealsonwheelsofsarasota.org), Sarasota National Cemetery (www.wreathceremony.com) or Houston Hospice (www.houstonhospice.org/donate.aspx) for providing exceptional end of life care.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019